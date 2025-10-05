Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal landslides: PM Modi says India ready to provide all possible help

Nepal landslides: PM Modi says India ready to provide all possible help

At least 40 people have been killed in different places of eastern Nepal till Sunday morning and five have gone missing due to landslides and floods triggered by downpour since last night

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time." (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing and asserted that as a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required.

At least 40 people have been killed in different places of eastern Nepal till Sunday morning and five have gone missing due to landslides and floods triggered by downpour since last night.

Of 40 deaths, 37 were reported from different areas of Ilam district in Koshi province due to landslides following heavy rainfall on Saturday night, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a press release.

 

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time."  "As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

World Teachers Day 2025
