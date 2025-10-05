Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / JVs, tech tie-ups can help cut India's trade gap with Qatar: GTRI

JVs, tech tie-ups can help cut India's trade gap with Qatar: GTRI

India's trade with Qatar stood at $14.15 billion in 2024-25

Qatar World Cup

India's exports to Qatar totalled $ 1.68 billion, while imports surged to $ 12.46 billion, producing a substantial trade deficit of $ 10.78 billion in the last fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments can help reduce India's trade deficit with Qatar, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

India's trade with Qatar stood at $ 14.15 billion in 2024-25.

The trade relationship remains heavily skewed toward energy imports, with petroleum crude and gas products making up nearly 90 per cent of India's total imports from Qatar, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

India's exports to Qatar totalled $ 1.68 billion, while imports surged to $ 12.46 billion, producing a substantial trade deficit of $ 10.78 billion in the last fiscal.

"The figures underscore the energy-centric nature of India's commerce with the Gulf nation, with hydrocarbons making up the bulk of inbound shipments," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

 

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

PM Modi speaks to Qatar Amir, reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Qatar PM

EAM Jaishankar speaks to Qatar PM Al Thani, discusses bilateral agenda

All party delegation led by Supriya Sule with Qatar's minister

All-party team meets Qatari minister, conveys India's stand on Op Sindoor

Anne Krueger

Countries that maintain more openness will grow more: Anne Kruegerpremium

Imports from Qatar were overwhelmingly composed of petroleum crude and gas products, amounting to $ 11.08 billion, about 88.9 per cent of the total imports.

Key energy components include liquefied natural gas ($ 6.39 billion), liquefied butanes ($ 1.67 billion), liquefied propane ($ 1.54 billion), petroleum crude ($ 1.06 billion), and other petroleum products ($ 407 million).

"These energy products remain the core of the bilateral trade, reflecting India's heavy reliance on Qatar for LNG and hydrocarbon supplies," he said, adding that "joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments can help reduce India's trade deficit and reinforce Qatar's role as a trusted long-term partner".

The other imports from the Middle East nation include fertilisers ($ 208 million), organic chemicals ($ 257 million), plastic raw materials ($ 222 million), aluminium and aluminium products ($ 148 million), dye intermediates ($ 113 million), and inorganic chemicals ($ 97 million).

He also said that for India, Qatar is a vital partner in its West Asia strategy, offering a combination of energy security, economic opportunity, and strategic access.

Qatar is among India's top suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crucial for powering its industrial and urban growth.

Its location in the Persian Gulf gives it influence over key maritime trade routes that underpin India's import flows.

"The presence of over 8,00,000 Indian workers in Qatar not only strengthens people-to-people links but also contributes significantly to India's remittance inflows," Srivastava said.

He added that India's exports of $ 1.68 billion to Qatar reflected mixed trends across sectors, with industrial products, food items, and machinery dominating the basket.

In 2024-25, it included products of iron and steel ($ 154 million), rice (Basmati) ($ 123 million), rice (Other than Basmati - $ 40 million), gold and precious metal jewellery ($ 110 million), processed minerals ($ 89 million), motor vehicles/cars ($ 88 million), petroleum products ($ 62 million), electrical machinery ($ 33 million), electronics ($ 31 million), buffalo meat ($ 28 million), and sugar ($ 27 million).

He suggested India to diversify imports by promoting industrial partnerships in chemicals, fertilisers, and metals; and expand exports of engineering goods, machinery, and value-added food products, besides exploring joint ventures in energy infrastructure to deepen strategic ties.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a business delegation to Doha from October 6 to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the countries.

India and Qatar are likely to finalise the terms of reference for a bilateral trade agreement this month. After this, talks can be launched for a trade pact.

India has received $ 1.53 billion in foreign direct investment from Qatar from April 2000 to June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India china

'Push towards normalisation in India-China border relations underway'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Keir Starmer

UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on Oct 8-9 on PM Modi's invitation

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Pakistani drone sighted along IB in J&K; security forces launch search op

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders his govt to address India's trade imbalance concerns

Topics : Qatar India relations Qatar India Technology Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon