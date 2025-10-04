Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistani drone sighted along IB in J&K; security forces launch search op

According to officials, security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to scour the area and ensure that there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics and weapons

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

The search operation was underway when last reports were received, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Samba/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Security forces have launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drone-like object was seen coming from the Pakistani side and hovered over Nanga village in the Ramgarh sector late Friday, triggering alarm in the border belt, they said.

According to officials, security forces and police teams were immediately deployed to scour the area and ensure that there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics and weapons from across the border.

The search operation was underway when last reports were received, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in adjoining villages as a precautionary measure.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir India-Pakistan conflict cross border terrorism Drone Drones

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

