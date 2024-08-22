Discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties with PM Modi: Nepal FM Deuba

During the visit, Deuba held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her Indian counterpart Jaishankar. | Photo: PTI

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Thursday said she discussed ways to boost cooperation and deepen bilateral ties with India's top leadership during her recent visit to New Delhi. Deuba was on a five-day official visit to India from August 18 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She returned home earlier in the day. It was Deuba's first official visit to a foreign country after assuming charge following the formation of a new Nepal government last month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the visit, Deuba held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her Indian counterpart Jaishankar.

"We exchange views on expanding collaboration and further strengthening bilateral relations during my high-level meetings in New Delhi," Deuba told reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport on her arrival from India.

"I have got the opportunity to call on Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in New Delhi during my official visit to India. During the meeting we discussed matters relating to further strengthening friendly relations existing between Nepal and India, and exchanged views on expanding collaborations between our two countries," she said.

"During my meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, we reviewed the overall aspects of Nepal-India relations including matters relating to trade and transit, energy, connectivity, investment, air routes, flood and inundation, Pancheshwor Multipurpose Project, sports, border infrastructures among others," she said.

Deuba said during her talks with Modi, matters relating to hydropower cooperation, flood control and the Pancheshwar Development Project mainly came up.

"Prime Minister Modi very carefully listened to the issues I raised during the meeting," she said, adding, "He (Modi) loves Nepal very much.