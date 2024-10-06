Odisha CM on 3-day visit to Delhi to attend meet on Maoist-related issues

Business Standard
Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Maoist-related issues organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning, officials said

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday left for New Delhi on a three-day official visit.

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Maoist-related issues organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting with the chief ministers of left-wing extremism (LWE) affected states at Vigyan Bhawan.

In addition to Majhi, Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return on Tuesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha New Delhi

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

