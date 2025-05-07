Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel backs India's 'right to self defence' following Operation Sindoor

Israel backs India's 'right to self defence' following Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: India launched a high-level military mission targeting nine sites associated with terrorist organisations

India Israel, India-Israel

Israel backs India after Operation Sindoor | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel has expressed strong support for India after the Army launched a series of precision strikes on terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 
 
On Wednesday, Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, posted on X: “Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Could Indian attack on Pak under Operation Sindoor lead to stock market crash?

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian Army to brief media at 10:00 am

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

Rahul Gandhi

'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in Pak shelling; Indian Army retaliates: Officials

Operation Sindoor launched

The statement came hours after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a high-level military mission targeting nine sites associated with terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).  
 
 
List of nine targeted terror facilities:
  1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM
  2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT
  3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM
  4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM
  5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT
  6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM
  7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM
  8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT
  9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM
The operation, carried out in the early hours of May 7, was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. Pakistan-based LeT operatives are believed to have been responsible for the assault. 

India-Israel ties

A day after the Pahalgam attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families," he wrote in a post on X. 
 
"Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism,” Netanyahu added.  
Follow the latest updates on Operation Sindoor here: Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates
India and Israel ties have grown over the last decade, after PM Modi became the first Indian leader to visit the country in 2017. 
 
India strongly condemned the Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and expressed deep concern over the civilian casualties in the ensuing Israel-Hamas conflict. New Delhi has consistently called for restraint, de-escalation, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.
   

More From This Section

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Operation Sindoor: Why was Bahawalpur targeted? Its Jaish, Masood Azhar link

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Doval speaks with US Secretary of State after Indian strikes on Pak

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces hit 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK

Topics : Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports PoK Pahalgam attack India Israel ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayUS Marco Rubio on Indian StrikesBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon