Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'

India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack | Image credit: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India reached out to several leading countries, including the US, Russia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, early Wednesday and briefed them about the military strike it carried out on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, sources said.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India," said a source.

"Among these are the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia," it said.

 

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces hit 9 terror sites in Pakistan, PoK

Marco Rubio

Indian strikes in Pak: Marco Rubio calls for restraint, peaceful resolution

Operation Sindoor

'Justice is served': Indian Army strikes nine terror camps in Pak and PoJK

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

IAF to start mock war drill on Pak border amid civil defence exercise

mock drill, bsf, civil defence

Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayUS Marco Rubio on Indian StrikesMP Board Toppers List 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon