Bangladesh's former PM Khaleda Zia returns to country after treatment in UK

Bangladesh's former PM Khaleda Zia returns to country after treatment in UK

After being discharged from the clinic, the BNP chairperson moved to her eldest son Tarique Rahman's residence, where she has been receiving treatment

Khalida Zia, former PM of Bangladesh

Zia went to London on January 8 for advanced medical care and was admitted to The London Clinic | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on Tuesday returned to the country from London after four months of medical treatment, according to a media report.

Zia went to London on January 8 for advanced medical care and was admitted to The London Clinic. After being discharged from the clinic, the BNP chairperson moved to her eldest son Tarique Rahman's residence, where she has been receiving treatment.

An air ambulance sent by the Qatari emir carrying Khaleda and her two daughters-in-law Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman and the late Arafat Rahman Coco's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman landed in Dhaka around 10:30 am, bdnews24 reported.

 

The plane had departed from London's Heathrow Airport at 4:20 pm local time. Tarique had driven his mother to the airport and seen her off, according to Khaleda's private physician, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

The 79-year-old three-time prime minister has long suffered from liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, heart problems, diabetes, and arthritis.

Khaleda Zia Bangladesh

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

