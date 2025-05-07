Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak ready to 'wrap' tensions if India de-escalates: Defence Minister Asif

Pak ready to 'wrap' tensions if India de-escalates: Defence Minister Asif

His remarks came hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

pakistan Flag

Asif was reported as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

His remarks came hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Asif was reported as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he said.

 

Regarding the possibility of talks, the minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar admits 10 family members killed in Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India focused on dismantling terror infrastructure, says govt

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Pakistan went out of its way to target civilians in J&K: CM Abdullah

Donald Trump, Trump

'It's a shame, hope it ends quickly': Trump reacts to Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan shelling kills 9, injures 41 after India hits terror targets

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan India Pakistan relations Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon