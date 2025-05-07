Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires after 'Operation Sindoor'

The army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in these strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

In a significant diplomatic break between India and Pakistan in years, Islamabad on Thursday suspended all bilateral agreements with New Delhi in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

It said that these strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children.

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Charg d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest against the Indian strikes.

The army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in these strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Charg d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said that these strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children.

 

It was conveyed that India's blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations, FO said.

Pakistan also firmly rejected what it called India's baseless justifications for its hostile conduct.

FO said that the Indian side was warned that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

