Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on March 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on March 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Delhi's big emergency drill, "Operation Abhyaas," will be held on Wednesday to prepare residents for air-raid warnings, blackouts, and more

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Delhi government will initiate drills under 'Operation Abhyaas', starting 4 p.m. across 55 different spots in the city. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

The Delhi government will on Wednesday conduct a civil defence drill to prepare citizens for any serious situations such as air-raid warnings and blackouts. To that end, it issued a set of directives on Tuesday for residents to follow during the drill.
 
What's happening on Wednesday afternoon
 
Delhi government will initiate drills under 'Operation Abhyaas', starting 4 p.m. across 55 different spots in the city.
 
The nationwide mock drill was ordered by the central government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that has led to relations becoming strained with Pakistan. 
 

Things to keep in mind
 
Listen closely: Knowing the difference  between the siren's sound is really important. If it is a long, wailing sound, it's a sign of an alert. If you hear short, quick bursts, that means it's all clear.
 
Think of a safe spot: Think about where you need to go if you need shelter. Basements, underground parking are generally safer places.
 
Pack a grab-bag: It's a good idea to have a few essentials handy, like a torch, a basic first-aid kit, your must-have medicines, important phone numbers, a snack, and some water.
 
Go inside: If you're out and about and hear the siren, stop what you're doing and make your way to the nearest safe spot.
 
No phones usage: Try to keep the phone lines free for real emergencies during the alert.
 
Practicing for the blackout
 
Curtain call: If you've got thick curtains or blinds, use them to block out all light.
 
Using dark mode: Try doing whatever you need to, but without any lights. It's just for the drill, but good to have a mental run-through.
 
Switch off: Make sure all your lights are off during the exercise.
 
Family blackout challenge: It is advised to practice a mini-blackout with your family beforehand to get an idea of how you manage.
 
No sneaky lights: Even those little lights on your TV or phone should be turned off. It is to avoid light showing outside.
 
Be a helpful neighbour during the drill: Help out your fellow-residents, especially if they have young children and/or senior citizens.
 
Inform if you see something odd: If you notice anything that doesn't look right, let someone know.
 
Don't stay online: Do not share any details about the drill or local places on social media. It's best to keep this kind of information private. Try not to take pictures or videos of the drill and definitely don't share them online.
 
No-go zones: Steer clear of any areas that are marked as restricted.
 
Getting the kids and the grown-ups involved: There will be training sessions to teach kids simple safety steps, like ducking and covering, finding safe places at home and school, and even some basic first aid.
 
Know your way: Think about the best ways to get out of your home or building in an emergency and where the closest shelters are.

Delhi government Delhi-NCR Delhi Disaster management Pahalgam attack India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict India Pakistan relations

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

