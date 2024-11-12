Business Standard
Phased induction of Indian army's 'Project Akashteer' underway: Report

The project aims to deliver a situational awareness and control for the force to ensure safety of friendly aircraft and engage hostile aircraft in contested airspace

Representative image. Image credit: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Press Trust of India
Nov 12 2024

The phased induction of control and reporting systems under 'Project Akashteer' of the Indian Army is currently underway and out of a total requirement of 455 systems, 107 have been delivered, official sources said on Tuesday.

The project aims to deliver a situational awareness and control for the force to ensure safety of friendly aircraft and engage hostile aircraft in contested airspace.

Through this project, a cutting-edge initiative designed to automate air defence control and reporting processes by digitising them, the Indian Army is positioning itself at the forefront of air defence technology, ensuring a secure and vigilant airspace over India, a source said.

 

"Project Akashteer's phased induction is already underway. Out of a total requirement of 455 systems, 107 have been delivered, with an additional 105 expected by March 2025. The remaining units will be delivered by March 2027, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the Indian Army's defence units and formations," the source added.

This significant achievement underscores the commitment of India's defence forces to innovate and enhance capabilities in response to "ever-evolving security dynamics", the sources said.

Recently, a "real-time validation" of Project Akashteer was carried out simulating scenarios as expected in future wars. A senior officer from military hierarchy witnessed the validation and appreciated the achievements of the project and commended the team involved in developing it, a source said.

The officer acknowledged their efforts and mentioned that it has realised a "transformative leap" in the Indian Army's air defence capabilities.

In the 'Year of Technology Infusion' (2024), the Army has boosted its air defence capabilities with 'Akashteer Control and Reporting Systems'.

The deployment of 'Akashteer' had begun in April with the flagging off of the first batch of control centres from BEL-Ghaziabad.

Developed by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, this project is poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and integration of the Army's air defence mechanisms, sources earlier said.

Some of the key features of 'Project Akashteer' include comprehensive sensor fusion; automated operations for faster response; decentralised engagement authority;  advanced real-time air picture; built-in redundancy and scalability; and flexible deployment across formations, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nov 12 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

