PM Modi calls Belgian counterpart; discusses West Asia, Ukraine peace

During the telephone call, Modi also congratulated De Croo on the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels last week

The two leaders affirmed commitment to further bolster the India EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and agreed to enhance cooperation and support for early restoration of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
During the telephone call, Modi also congratulated De Croo on the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels last week.
After the conversation, Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Belgium PM @alexanderdecroo. Congratulated him on the success of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties; advancing India-EU Partnership under Belgian Presidency; and cooperation on regional and global issues."

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

