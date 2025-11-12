Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi meets Bhutan's former king, praises his efforts for bilateral ties

PM Modi meets Bhutan's former king, praises his efforts for bilateral ties

Modi also thanked His Majesty for his wise counsel and guidance in further enhancing the special India-Bhutan friendship, the Ministry of External Affairs said

Press Trust of India Thimphu
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Bhutan's former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and said he appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing India-Bhutan ties, Modi said in a social media post.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy, Modi added.

Modi also thanked His Majesty for his wise counsel and guidance in further enhancing the special India-Bhutan friendship, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

 

The prime minister conveyed best wishes of the government and people of India for the former king's continued good health, well-being and a long life, the ministry added.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country, on Tuesday addressed an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's fourth Druk Gyalpo' Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Modi said India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries and it was his commitment to participate in this "important occasion".

The prime minister highlighted the fourth king's transformative tenure that saw the emergence of Bhutan as a "modern nation-state" and as a constitutional democratic monarchy.

Under the fourth king's leadership, Bhutan introduced the unique concept of gross national happiness, blending economic growth with sustainability, Modi said.

The fourth king of Bhutan is a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation, Modi said.

He played a decisive role in establishing democratic systems in Bhutan and establishing peace in border areas, Modi said.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck following their wide-ranging talks.

Modi said progress and prosperity of the two countries is closely linked and that there will be greater focus on boosting connectivity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

