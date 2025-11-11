Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Bhutan King hold talks on energy, defence, connectivity projects

PM Modi, Bhutan King hold talks on energy, defence, connectivity projects

After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Jigme Khesar, Jigme, Bhutan King

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thimphu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks during which they discussed cooperation in sectors such as energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security.

After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.

 

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy: PM Modi on Delhi blast

Narendra Modi in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan to attend Fourth King's 70th birthday, peace festival

red fort blast

Red Fort explosion kills 8: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image

Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi lauds rising youth participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa event

The ties between India and Bhutan have been on an upswing.

In September, India unveiled its plan to build two cross-border train links with Bhutan at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore, in the first such railway connectivity projects with the Himalayan nation.

Under the initiative, new rail links will be set up between the Bhutanese cities of Gelephu and Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam and Banarhat in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India, nepal

India, Nepal security forces to hold annual border talks from Nov 12

Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Narmdeshwar, Air Marshal

Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

India Vietnam flag, India-Vietnam

India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

US India Trade

Centre monitoring US Supreme Court case against Donald Trump tariffspremium

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu urges stronger India-Angola ties in tech, defence, agriculture

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Bhutan Bhutan defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon