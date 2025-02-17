Business Standard

India, Qatar to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, investments

India, Qatar to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, investments

It is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

SEPT. 9, 2024 New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman during a meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

India and Qatar on Tuesday will discuss ways to further promote bilateral trade and investments.

The issues will be discussed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, an official statement said on Monday.

Both will attend the Joint Business Forum meet here on February 18, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The forum will act as an platform where top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will convene to explore investment opportunities, technological collaboration, and economic partnerships, it said.

 

The high-level Qatari delegation includes leading enterprises from energy, infrastructure, finance, technology, food security, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

"These discussions will enable Indian and Qatari businesses to explore joint ventures, foreign direct investment (FDI), technology partnerships, and policy-driven collaborations," it added.

India received USD 1.5 billion of FDI during April 2000 and September 2024.

The bilateral trade has dipped to USD 14 billion in 2023-24 from USD 18.77 billion in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : india qatar agreement business India trade

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

