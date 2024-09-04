Business Standard
PM's Singapore visit to bolster Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: MEA

Elaborating on the next day's schedule, Jaiswal said that PM Modi is set to meet with the CEOs of top Singaporean companies

Modi, Narendra Modi

During his visit to the city-state, PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. | Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Singapore for his official visit, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the trip, stating that it will provide a major boost to India's Act East policy, aligning with India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region, further strengthening economic and technological ties between the two countries.
Sharing a post on his X handle, Jaiswal said, "This visit is important as it gives a major push to India's Act East policy to India's vision of the Indo-Pacific to India-Singapore economic ties and to India-Singapore technological ties. All these are very important for both countries."
Jaiswal further said that PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Singapore and will be hosted for a private dinner by the Singapore PM, Lawrence Wong.
 

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Singapore on an official visit. At the airport, he was warmly received by the Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law, and at the hotel, he was greeted by the vibrant Indian community here in this city. In the evening, the Prime Minister of Singapore, in a special gesture, will be hosting the Prime Minister for a private dinner."
Elaborating on the next day's schedule, Jaiswal said that PM Modi is set to meet with the CEOs of top Singaporean companies.
"Tomorrow, he has a packed schedule. He has meetings with the Prime Minister of Singapore in the morning, where he will also receive ceremonial welcome and thereafter, he will have meetings with the President of Singapore and with the Emeritus Senior Minister and several other dignitaries. He will also visit AEM which is a semiconductor facility along with the Prime Minister of Singapore. PM also has business engagement, he will be meeting CEOs of Singaporean companies," Jaiswal on X said.
Meanwhile, PM Modi shared a post on his X handle and said, "Thank you, Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant."

During his visit to the city-state, PM Modi will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.
Many MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. He will also meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community.
Notably, this visit comes just days after after India and Singapore held ministerial roundtable meeting, which saw the participation of four Union Ministers and six ministers from Singapore.
Several areas, including digitization, skills development, sustainability, health, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity, were identified at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held on August 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

