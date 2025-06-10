Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Op Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegations, says proud of their work

The delegations had highlighted India's anti-terror stance and commitment to peace following the Pahalgam Valley attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with members of various multi-party delegations at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, to commend them for their efforts in representing India’s anti-terrorism stance globally.
 
“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice,” PM Modi said in a post on X. 
 
 
The delegations, comprising Members of Parliament from across party lines, former MPs, and seasoned diplomats, were tasked with articulating India’s position on terrorism and its dedication to world peace during their visits to foreign nations.

Their missions followed Operation Sindoor, India's targeted counter-terrorism strike on camps in Pakistan after a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives.
 
Who was involved?
 
Four delegations were led by MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from Janata Dal (United), and one from Shiv Sena.
 
Three delegations were led by opposition MPs—one each from the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction).
 
EAM Jaishankar praises outreach
 
Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the delegations and commended their role in amplifying India’s strong message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
 
“It was a very good meeting, and we gave External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar our feedback. All members of the delegation provided their inputs and shared their views with him,” said Harsh V Shringla, former foreign secretary and delegation member.
 
India’s outreach through these bipartisan efforts marks a notable shift in foreign policy messaging—one that seeks to project national consensus on the issue of terrorism beyond domestic political divides.
 

