Putin to visit India in December as ties deepen amid US tariffs: Kremlin

Putin to visit India in December as ties deepen amid US tariffs: Kremlin

PM Modi and Putin will also meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, scheduled for August 31 to September 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday, according to PTI. This comes at a time when New Delhi and Moscow are drawing closer following the enforcement of United States' (US) 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin will also meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.
 
"Right after the SCO Plus meeting (on September 1), our President will meet Indian PM Narendra Modi," Ushakov told reporters, adding that it will be their first meeting this year, although they have been regularly in touch on the phone. 
 
 
Ushakov added that Russia and India share a special strategic partnership, first outlined in a declaration adopted in December 2010, adding that this year marks its 15th anniversary.

“What is especially important is that preparations will be discussed for the upcoming visit of our president to India in December,” Ushakov added. 
 
US President Donald Trump's administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including a 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil, that came into effect August 27. threatening wide-ranging revenue and job losses across sectors. New Delhi has time and again defended its stance on the same, stating that the purchases were not only important for India's energy security, but had also been actively encouraged by the US in a bid to keep global crude prices stable. It also slammed the US move as “extremely unfortunate”, adding that it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.
 
Earlier this month, Putin also held telephonic conversations with PM Modi on multiple occasions, including one after his meeting with Trump in Alaska, where they reaffirmed their strategic partnership and agreed to “remain in close touch”.
 
PM Modi has also invited Putin to India for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the dates for which are yet to be announced. 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

