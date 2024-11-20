Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Jun after border disengagement

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Jun after border disengagement

The meeting came weeks after India and China completed their disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang late last month

rajnath singh

rajnath singh

Nisha Anand
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, on Wednesday, marking their first meeting since the India-China Ladakh standoff. The two leaders held a bilateral discussion in Vientiane, Lao PDR in Laos, where they talked about charting a roadmap for stronger cooperation between the two nations.
 
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 10-nation ASEAN summit. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described the meeting as ‘highly productive’, emphasising that the two leaders discussed collaborating on a roadmap to rebuild mutual trust and understanding between India and China. 
 
“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Mr Dong Jun in Vientiane, Lao PDR,” Singh’s office said on X, sharing a picture of the two leaders.
 
 
The meeting came weeks after India and China completed their disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang late last month. These locations were the last two friction points between the two countries, which were triggered by the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fight

Indian hypersonic missile test

India tests hypersonic missile: Similar US, China, Russia weapons explained

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army chief lands in Nepal; to receive Honorary General rank from President

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mohamed Irfaan, Guyana President

PM Modi visits Guyana: Why South American nation is crucial to India

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant

Multi-agency Sea Vigil exercise underway off Goa to assess preparedness

 
India and China completed their disengagement on October 30, with the status now expected to return to pre-April 2020 levels. On October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia, their first meeting since the Ladakh row.
 
At that key meeting, the two leaders reached a common understanding to improve bilateral ties between India and China. The Galwan Valley clash resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, marking the most violent conflict between the two Asian giants in four decades.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh lands in Laos to attend Asean defence ministers meet

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Make capability building process more efficient: Rajnath Singh to IAF

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Keeping country's culture safe as vital as securing borders: Rajnath Singh

missile test

India successfully tests long-range hypersonic missile in historic trial

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath dares Congress to come up with a concrete plan for 'caste census'

Topics : Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi India China relations Xi Jinping Defence ministry BS Web Reports Ladakh standoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon