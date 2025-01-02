Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel's sacked defence minister quits Parliament over conscription law

Israel's sacked defence minister quits Parliament over conscription law

He further said that this decision comes after 45 years of mission and service to the country

Yoav Gallant, Israeli defence minister

Gallant further expressed his concerns about recent developments within the Israeli government. Image: X@yoavgallant

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that he has submitted his letter of resignation to the Knesset, the country's Parliament.

He further said that this decision comes after "45 years of mission and service" to the country.

In a rough translation of his post on X, Gallant wrote, "I recently submitted my letter of resignation from the Knesset to the Speaker of the Knesset. I am doing so after 45 years of mission and service to the State of Israel. As on the battlefield, so too in public service - there are moments when you need to stop, assess the situation, and choose the course of action in order to achieve the required goals. This is a stop on a longer journey, which is not yet complete.

 

He added, "The Likud path is my path. I believe in the principles of the movement and trust its members and voters. As a member of the Likud movement, I will continue and fight - for its national, ideological and Zionist path."

Gallant further expressed his concerns about recent developments within the Israeli government, stating that in the two months since his removal as Minister of Defence, the government has been pushing forward a conscription law that he believes is contrary to the needs of the IDF and the security of Israel. He criticised the bill, saying that he cannot accept such a policy.

"In the last two months since I was removed from the position of Minister of Defence, something has happened - the Israeli government, led by the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is accelerating a conscription law that is contrary to the needs of the IDF and the security of the State of Israel. The bill is intended to grant exemption from military service to most young people in the ultra-Orthodox sector. I cannot accept that and I cannot be a part of it," Gallant said.

Netanyahu in November had fired Gallant citing lack of trust. Gallant, who was a longtime rival from within the Likud Party, was replaced by Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tesla cyber truck

Firework mortars inside Tesla that exploded outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel

dollars

Dollar starts 2025 higher, yen sinks to five-month low on rate concerns

Joe Biden

Probe underway into link between New Orleans attack, Tesla explosion: Biden

New Orleans

Main suspect in New Orleans car-ramming incident identified, had ISIS flag

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Montenegro shooting: 10 dead, including family members; suspect on run

Topics : israel Defence minister Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon