Monday, March 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia developing 'privileged strategic partnership' with India: Lavrov

Russia developing 'privileged strategic partnership' with India: Lavrov

"We prioritize boosting ties with the majority of global states," he said at a meeting of the board of trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

President Putin is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia is developing "privileged strategic partnership" with India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov said at an event that Russia is actively expanding ties with countries like China, India, Iran, North Korea and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Monday.

"We prioritize boosting ties with the majority of global states," he said at a meeting of the board of trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People's Republic of China boast an unprecedented level of mutual trust. Particularly privileged strategic partnership is developing with India," the top Russian diplomat said.

 

Lavrov added that serious progress has been reached in expanding and deepening of friendly ties with such states as Iran and North Korea.

Also Read

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia's FM Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey

Russia believes India, Brazil should be represented in UNSC, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

UNGA: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs UNSC bid by India, Brazil

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (right) with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meet on Friday

UNGA meet: EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in New York

KL Rahul

IPL 2025: Here's why KL Rahul not playing DC vs LSG match in Vizag?

Moscow puts special emphasis on strengthening of all areas of cooperation with allies and partners among CIS member states, including within the framework of the Commonwealth, as well as the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, Lavrov said.

In his congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day in January, Putin said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership".

President Putin is expected to travel to India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

In July last, Prime Minister Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow to attend the 22nd Russia-India summit. In October, he visited the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

india us trade deal

US committed to 'productive, balanced' trade ties with India: Embassy

Indian Navy

India to carry out mega naval exercise with African nations next month

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Key parts of Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine never fulfilled: Kremlin

Baramulla, Army

J&K police, army intensify joint operation to hunt terrorists in Kathua

China Taiwan Flag

Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval vessels near territory

Topics : Sergey Lavrov Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon