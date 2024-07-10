Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Russia hails PM Modi's visit to Moscow, calls it 'historic, game-changing'

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow was watched by the whole world and it was evident how significant the trip was, he said, a day after Modi and Putin held summit talks

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, awards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow and his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin were "historic and game-changing" considering the turbulent geopolitical environment, Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.
 
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Moscow was watched by the whole world and it was evident how significant the trip was, he said, a day after Modi and Putin held summit talks.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Russian diplomat said the focus of the talks between the two leaders was on expanding India-Russia trade and economic ties.

Highlighting key outcomes of the summit talks, Babushkin said India and Russia decided to go ahead with a bilateral payment system using national currencies.
 
On India's demand to Russia to ensure the return of Indians working in the Russian Army, he said "We are on same page with India on this issue".
 
"We hope it will be resolved soon," he said when asked when the Indians would return home. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

After PM Modi's Russia visit, US says India remains a strategic partner

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Modi in Russia: What is the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor?

Modi, Narendra Modi

India to open 2 more consulates in Russia, PM Modi announces in Moscow

Narendra Modi, Modi in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive the Order of St Andrew the Apostle

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties Russia PMO Foreign Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon