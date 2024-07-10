PM Modi receives ceremonial Guard of Honour in Vienna, signs guestbook

Upon his arrival, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg | (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State visit to Austria, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday. Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer accompanied PM Modi who also signed the Guestbook at at the Federal Chancellery.

PM Modi arrived in Austria on Wednesday (local time) from Moscow after concluding a two-day visit to Russia.

Upon his arrival here, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran was also present at the airport.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it was the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister Modi to Austria.

"PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Vienna on his first bilateral visit to Austria. Welcomed by FM @a_schallenberg at the airport. As the two countries are celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties," Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Yesterday, PM Modi joined a dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

In a post on X, Nehammar stated, "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!"

Thanking Nehammar for his warm welcome, PM Modi said that he looked forward to holding discussions.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good."

Notably, the last visit to Austria of an Indian prime minister was that of Indira Gandhi in the year 1983.