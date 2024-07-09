Business Standard
Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

The issue of Indians working for the Russian Army had also been raised by the opposition with the Congress questioning the government's stance on the issue

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin shake hands during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogarevo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

In a significant diplomatic win for India, sources have told ANI that Russia will discharge and facilitate the return of all Indians who are reportedly working for the Russian Army. This matter was raised by PM Modi in his interaction with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the President's House in Moscow on Monday. Putin welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders shared a hug. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other before proceeding to the meeting. They also had a private meeting and dinner together.
In a post on X PM Modi said "Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia."
The issue of Indians working for the Russian Army had also been raised by the opposition with the Congress questioning the government's stance on the issue.
 
Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue in a series of questions to the PM saying "According to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, at least 50 Indian nationals have joined the Russian Army. At least two individuals have already been confirmed as fatalities of the war. Many others have been 'duped' into fighting a war where they have no stake, aside from a chance to escape the poverty and unemployment crisis that the non-biological Prime Minister has perpetuated domestically. Will the non-biological Prime Minister take up the cause of these youth? Will he ensure their safe return to India as soon as possible?"

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and further comprehensive discussions will be held later today. According to government sources, the Indian view is that the solution to the Ukraine conflict cannot be found on the battleground. It is also the view of the global south and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
PM Modi on Tuesday will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and will also visit the ROSATOM pavilion. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

