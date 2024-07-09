Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive the Order of St Andrew the Apostle

The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India

Narendra Modi, Modi in Russia

Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, which was bestowed on him in the year 2019 at St Catherine's Hall of the Moscow Kremlin.
The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It is only awarded for the most outstanding civilian or military merit.
The Russian Embassy in India had in 2019 tweeted, "On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples. @mfa_russia @MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow".
 
The Russian President had then said on X, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Order of St Andrew for outstanding achievements in promoting partnership with Russia".
To this, PM Modi replied that the foundation of the friendship between the two countries is deep and the future of the partnership is bright.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Any plan must respect Ukraine's sovereignty: US on Modi-Putin official meet

army

5 soldiers killed, 5 injured as terrorists attack Army vehicles in Kathua

PM Modi

Stronger ties between India and Russia will benefit us: PM Modi in Moscow

PM Modi, Putin

Hosting PM Modi for private dinner a special gesture by Prez Putin: MEA

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine resume direct dialogue

"Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. The foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep & the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens," he said.
Modi last travelled to Russia in 2019, when he attended a forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok and met with Putin.
The leaders also saw each other in September 2022 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, held in Uzbekistan.
Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. This visit which began on Monday will be an opportunity for PM Modi to strengthen the long-standing ties between India and Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Modi-Putin summit talks: Ukraine conflict, economic agenda to be in focus

PM Modi, Putin

PM Modi in Moscow, Prez Putin hosts him for private dinner ahead of talks

Modi russia, modi visit to russia, modi greeting people, modi with indians

PM Modi gets warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora in Moscow

Modi, Narendra Modi

Indians in Russia to seek PM Modi's support to build Hindu temple

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon