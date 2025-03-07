Friday, March 07, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia targets Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy hints at talks with US

Russia targets Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy hints at talks with US

Ukraine came under a massive missile and drone attack, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook. At least 10 people, including a child, were injured, authorities said

Kyiv
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a large-scale missile and drone bombardment during the night, officials said Friday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said talks with the US on ending the 3-year war will take place next week.

Ukraine came under a massive missile and drone attack, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook. At least 10 people, including a child, were injured, authorities said.

Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by striking energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without light and heat, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens, Halushchenko wrote.

 

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power grid during the war. The attacks have depleted electricity generation capacity and disrupted critical heating and water supplies. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of weaponising winter in an effort to erode civilian morale.

Western-supplied air defence systems are crucial for Ukraine's fight but further US help is uncertain under US President Donald Trump, who says he is determined to end the war and has paused American military aid for Kyiv as a way of pressuring Zelenskyy to negotiate.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said Thursday he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet the country's crown prince, and his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials.

Zelenskyy welcomed a European Union plan to bolster the continent's defences. He expressed hope that some of the new spending could be used to strengthen Ukraine's own defence industry.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

