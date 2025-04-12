Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said.

"While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -? destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it posted on X.

No further details are immediately available.

Topics : Russia Pharma sector Ballistic missile

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

