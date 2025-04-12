Russian missile strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.
In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.
"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said.
"While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -? destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it posted on X.
No further details are immediately available.
