Terrorist attack foiled at police checkpost in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The attack on the checkpost in Shangla district of the province, a hilly terrain bordering Swat district, was foiled on Friday night, officials said

pakistan Flag

Pakistan has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major terrorist attack on a checkpost in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been thwarted by the police, authorities said.

The attack on the checkpost in Shangla district of the province, a hilly terrain bordering Swat district, was foiled on Friday night, officials said.

Inspector General of Police KPK Zulfiqar Hameed told the media, that the terrorists launched a late-night attack on the Shikolai police post in Shangla district which the police successfully repelled through timely action.

The IG stated that the militants used both light and heavy weapons during the attack, but Shangla police responded with full force, compelling the terrorists to flee.

 

An intense exchange of fire continued between both sides.

Hameed affirmed that the morale of the police officers remains high and that the force is fully prepared to counter any form of terrorism.

The IGP said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are fully capable of delivering a strong and immediate response to any terrorist attack.

Pakistan has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Police checkpoints in the remote areas of Shangla district are considered vulnerable to terrorist attacks due to their location in isolated areas surrounded by forests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

