Russia to hold events in Indian cities for 80th Great Victory anniversary

Russia has planned programmes in Delhi and several Indian cities, alongside mega celebrations in Moscow, to mark Victory Day on May 9, the country's envoy Denis Alipov said on Saturday.

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the celebrations in Moscow that will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"This year is very special. This year, we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. We call it the Great Victory in Russia... We will have big celebrations in Moscow on May 9 and we will be happy to welcome a high-level Indian delegation, whoever goes, we will welcome the defence minister And, if the prime minister decides to go, we will certainly welcome the prime minister," Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

 

There will be many top-level foreign guests in Moscow on that day, he added.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

The Soviet Army had launched an offensive against Nazi Germany in January 1945. The commanders-in-chief signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany on May 9, ending the war.

Several millions had perished in that war and it is something that should "never be repeated", Alipov said.

Besides the grand parade in Moscow, the Russian envoy said, "Here in India, we have a separate programme of celebrations, in many cities, not only in Delhi."  It is very important that "we remember the fallen ones" on that day, he added.

"Not only the people of the former Soviet Union, who bore the major brunt of that war, but also the victims all over the world... The last global war the human kind suffered," he said.

Alipov added Indian soldiers "contributed a lot, contributing to victory of the Allied Forces, and it will indeed be a very momentous occasion for us to remember and to also draw lessons".

Topics : Vladimir Putin India Russia Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

