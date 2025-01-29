Business Standard

9 Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia; MEA condoles deaths

9 Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia; MEA condoles deaths

The Indian consulate in Jeddah has assured full support to the victims' families and is coordinating with local authorities

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Jan 29 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

At least nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan, in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian consulate in Jeddah confirmed on Wednesday.
 
The consulate has assured full support to the victims' families and is coordinating with local authorities. A dedicated helpline has also been established for assistance.  
 
Expressing condolences on the social media platform X, the mission wrote, "We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries."  
 
 
The helpline numbers released for inquiries include -- 8002440003 (toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).  
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his sorrow in a post on X, saying, "Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation."  According to the Ministry of External Affairs website, there are 2,592,166 non-resident Indians, 2,781 persons of Indian origin, and 2,594,947 overseas Indians in Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics : Saudi Arabia road accident Ministry of External Affairs Emergency S Jaishankar

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Mahakumbh stampede LIVE updates
