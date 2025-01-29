Business Standard

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MEA rejects Canada's 'interference' claim, accuses Trudeau govt of meddling

The Ministry of External Affairs has outrightly rejected these claims, countering that Canada has been persistently interfering in India's internal affairs

India-Canada row: Relations between India and Canada have significantly worsened, particularly since 2023, following Trudeau’s allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly refuted a Canadian intelligence report alleging India's involvement in Canada's electoral process. While the report acknowledged that "foreign interference" had not influenced election outcomes, it suggested that such activities had eroded public confidence in the electoral system.
 
Rejecting these claims, the MEA countered that Canada has been persistently interfering in India's internal affairs. “We have taken note of a report concerning alleged activities linked to purported interference. However, it is, in fact, Canada that has been repeatedly involved in India’s internal matters,” an MEA statement read.
 
The ministry further highlighted concerns over the facilitation of unlawful migration and organised criminal activities by Canada. “We reject the insinuations made against India and expect that the mechanisms enabling illegal migration will not be further tolerated,” the statement added.
 
 
Canada's allegations
 
According to the report in question, India ranks as the "second most active" foreign entity engaging in electoral interference in Canada, following China.  

The report acknowledged India’s significance on the global stage and its longstanding ties with Canada. However, it also cited ongoing challenges in their diplomatic relationship, particularly concerning India's perception that Canada does not adequately address its national security concerns related to Khalistani separatism.
 
The document further alleged that like China, India conducts foreign interference through diplomatic channels and proxy agents within Canada. Intelligence sources cited in the report suggested that certain proxy figures may have covertly provided illicit financial support to Canadian politicians in an effort to influence elections in favour of pro-India candidates or to gain leverage over those in office.
 
However, the report clarified, “There is no definitive intelligence to suggest that the elected officials or candidates involved were aware of these interference attempts, nor is there confirmation that such attempts were successful.”  
 
The release of this report comes weeks before the ruling Liberal Party selects a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently announced his resignation. Polls indicate that the opposition Conservative Party, which has criticised Trudeau for his approach to foreign interference, is poised to win the upcoming federal election, which must be held by October 20 but could take place as early as spring.  
 
India-Canada: Deteriorating diplomatic relations  
 
Relations between India and Canada have nosedived after Trudeau’s allegations in 2023 regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
 
Trudeau asserted that Canadian security agencies had gathered credible evidence linking "agents of the Indian government" to Nijjar’s assassination outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Addressing the House of Commons, he stated, “Canadian security agencies have been actively investigating credible allegations of a possible connection between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”  
 
India has firmly denied these accusations, dismissing them as “baseless” and demanding proof to substantiate such claims. Additionally, the Indian government has accused Canada of pandering to the Khalistani elements for electoral gains. This ongoing dispute has resulted in heightened diplomatic tensions, leading both nations to expel each other’s diplomats.
 

Topics : Justin Trudeau India Canada Row Ministry of External Affairs Khalistan issue India Foreign Policy Canada Immigration China

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

