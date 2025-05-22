Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru

Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said.

The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said.

"Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.

 

According to reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

