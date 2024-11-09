Business Standard
Security heightened in Kishtwar after killing of 2 village defence guards

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists

The Village Defence Guards were residents of Ohli-Kuntwara village of the Kishtwar district. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

After terrorists killed two Village Defence Guards in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, security near their residences has been heightened to prevent any further mishap.

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the brutal attack by the terrorists. The Village Defence Guards were residents of Ohli-Kuntwara village of the Kishtwar district.

Earlier, the mortal remains of village defence guards Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were brought to their residences in the Ohli-Kuntwara village.

On Friday, the bodies of both the deceased were recovered by the police in the forested areas of Ohli Kuntwara following an intensive joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army.

 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing and said that he was "deeply" saddened and concerned by the attack. He further said that security forces should ensure that such attacks are stopped "completely."

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazeer Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee. The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families. At the same time, I expect the security forces to move quickly to plug any gaps in our counter-terror grid & ensure that attacks like this stop completely," Abdullah posted on X.

J-K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also condemned the terrorist attack in which two village defence guards were killed in the Kishtawar district.

The LG paid homage to the two deceased Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar who were killed in the attack and reiterated the government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

On Thursday, terrorists killed two Village Defence Group (VDG) members in Kishtwar. The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar. They had gone to graze their cattle in the forest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

