Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Friday, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

The Taiwanese MND stated that nine of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Chinese activity around Taiwan's strait has risen.

On Friday, the Taiwanese MND detected 11 Chinese aircraft and five vessels around it.

In a post on X, it said, "11 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

More From This Section

Ministry of External Affairs

MEA trashes 'fake' document urging diaspora mobilisation against extremists

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's victory may not be good news for Pakistan and Bangladesh

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Govt of India speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Trump win may ensure India's trade security: CEA Nageswaran at BFSI Summit

Modi, Narendra Modi

No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K, says PM Modi

Vladimir Putin, putin

India deserves to be in list of global superpowers: Vladimir Putin

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

tsmc

US investment plan is unchanged after election results, says Taiwan's TSMC

Boeing

Boeing, Airbus to share Taiwan's China Airlines passenger jet order

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan and Britain hold fresh trade talks on green energy, investment

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 9 vessels near ADIZ, gives warning

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwanese happy with domestic capital despite China woes: Cathay executive

Topics : Taiwan China Military weapon Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon