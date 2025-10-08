Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Gor, 38, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, was among 107 nominees approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators in favour and 47 against

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

US President Donald Trump with Sergio Gor (Photo: X)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) Senate on Wednesday confirmed Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor, 38, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, was among 107 nominees approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators in favour and 47 against. The confirmations were carried out despite the ongoing US government shutdown.
 
Trump nominated Gor in August, describing him as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years".
 
“For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” Trump had said.
 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

