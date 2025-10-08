Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

The United States (US) Senate on Wednesday confirmed Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India. Gor, 38, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, was among 107 nominees approved in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators in favour and 47 against. The confirmations were carried out despite the ongoing US government shutdown.
Trump nominated Gor in August, describing him as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years".
“For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” Trump had said.