Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India a key partner shaping region's future: US envoy Sergio Gor

India a key partner shaping region's future: US envoy Sergio Gor

Last month, President Donald Trump promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs

India USA

India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership, Gor said at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond, US ambassador-designate to Delhi Sergio Gor said on Thursday, underlining that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership.

Last month, President Donald Trump promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership, Gor said at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

 

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest American ambassador to India.

India's geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a cornerstone for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share, he said.

Introducing Gor at his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said he has known Gor for a very long time and "who is the nominee to India, which is, I would say, one of the top relationships the US has in the world today, in terms of the future, what the world is going to look like."  Referring to Rubio's remarks, Gor said that India is one of the most important relationships the US has in the world.

"If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology, Gor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

Adani Ports

Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

United Nations

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Topics : US India relations Trade talks United States US ambassador to India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon