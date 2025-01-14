Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / South China Sea: China deploys 'monster ship' in Philippines maritime zone

South China Sea: China deploys 'monster ship' in Philippines maritime zone

Manila calls the presence of the Chinese vessel 'illegal' and 'unacceptable', deploying two of the Philippine Coastguard's largest ships to drive it away

South China sea, war drills

Representative image (Image: Shutter Stock)

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
The Philippines has expressed concern over China's deployment of its largest coastguard vessel—referred to by Manila as a "monster ship"—within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), calling it an alarming move clearly intended to intimidate fishermen near a shoal in the disputed South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.
 
Philippines National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya reportedly stated on Tuesday that Manila has lodged a protest over the presence of the 165-metre (541-foot) Chinese coastguard vessel 5901, spotted 77 nautical miles (142 kilometres) off the coast of Zambales province, and has demanded its withdrawal from the EEZ.
 
"We were surprised about the increasing aggression being shown by the People's Republic of China in deploying the monster ship," Malaya reportedly said, adding, "It is an escalation and provocative." He also stated that the presence of the vessel was "illegal" and "unacceptable". 
 
 
According to the report, the Philippine Coastguard stated that it had deployed two of its largest vessels, in turn, to drive away the Chinese ship.

Also Read

South China sea

US, Japanese, Philippine leaders discuss China's behaviour in S China Sea

China-Japan flag

China, Japan agree to talks on security issues as they seek to mend ties

china Flag, China

China deploys 90 naval vessels from Japan's Southern Islands to S China Sea

South China sea

US, Japan, and Philippine forces jointly patrol in South China Sea

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

We're keeping a watch on Chinese Navy in Indian Ocean region: Navy chief

 
Meanwhile, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun reportedly stated on Monday that the coastguard's "patrol and law enforcement activities" in the area were "reasonable, lawful and beyond reproach".
 
On Monday, the Philippines National Maritime Council condemned the "illegal presence and operations" of "Chinese maritime forces and militia" within the country's territorial waters and EEZ, identifying two coastguard ships and a Chinese naval helicopter that had "hovered above" a Philippine coastguard vessel. "The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft clearly disregard Philippine and international laws," the council added in a statement. 
 
Tensions between the Philippines and China have significantly risen over the past two years due to their overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.
 
In 2016, an international tribunal declared that China’s claims to vast portions of the disputed waters had no legal foundation, a ruling that Beijing does not recognise. 
 
China’s extensive claims intersect with the EEZs of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
 
The South China Sea serves as a crucial maritime route, facilitating approximately $3 trillion worth of trade annually.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, Spain to mark 2026 as 'dual year' to celebrate culture: Jaishankar

India-France, India France flag, India, France

French carrier strike group conducts air-sea manoeuvres with Indian Navy

Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal 'closer than ever' as Trump pressures Netanyahu

Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal 'closer than ever' as Trump pressures Netanyahu

India China trade export

How China's export curbs are hurting Indian manufacturing growth

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar expresses confidence in continued growth of US-India relations

Topics : South China Sea Chinese navy Foreign Affairs India-Philippines BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon