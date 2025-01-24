Sri Lanka cancels power purchase deal with Adani after corruption charges

Sri Lanka has canceled a power purchase agreement with the Indian Adani Group following corruption allegations from the United States, Agence France-Presse reported on Friday, citing sources from the country's energy ministry.
The country’s new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, launched investigations into Adani’s local projects after founder Gautam Adani faced bribery charges in the US last year.
In May 2024, the previous government agreed to purchase electricity at $0.0826 per kilowatt from an Adani wind power plant yet to be built in the northwest of Sri Lanka. However, the current administration decided earlier this month to not proceed with the agreement, though it will still review the project.