Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sri Lanka cancels power purchase deal with Adani after corruption charges

Sri Lanka cancels power purchase deal with Adani after corruption charges

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake began investigations into Adani's local projects after founder Gautam Adani faced bribery allegations from the United States last year

adani

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka has canceled a power purchase agreement with the Indian Adani Group following corruption allegations from the United States, Agence France-Presse reported on Friday, citing sources from the country's energy ministry.
 
The country’s new president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, launched investigations into Adani’s local projects after founder Gautam Adani faced bribery charges in the US last year.
 
In May 2024, the previous government agreed to purchase electricity at $0.0826 per kilowatt from an Adani wind power plant yet to be built in the northwest of Sri Lanka. However, the current administration decided earlier this month to not proceed with the agreement, though it will still review the project.
 

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Indian man gets 30-month prison term in US for customs duty evasion

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India reaffirms commitment to make efforts for 'revitalisation' of UNGA

deportation US border

On immigration, India has good reason to help shore up Donald Trump's wall

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian President Subianto arrives in India to attend Republic Day

US India Trade

How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

Topics : Adani Group Adani Enterprises Adani Green Energy Adani Power sri lanka Adani Electricity BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon