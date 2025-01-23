Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 73% to Rs 561 crore

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) reported a 73 per cent rise in its net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the October-December 2024 (Q3FY25) period, helped by robust performance and one-time gains related to the sale of its Dahanu asset. For the quarter under review, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 561.78 crore, with revenue from operations rising 28 per cent to Rs 5,830.26 crore from the year-ago period. The rise in profit, AESL said, was due to higher Ebitda, and aided by the reversal of a net deferred tax liability of Rs 185 crore, mainly due to the divestment of the Dahanu plant in Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), a subsidiary of AESL. The transmission and distribution company said the robust growth in its income was driven by contributions from the recently commissioned MP Package-II, Kharghar-Vikhroli, Warora-Kurnool, Khavda-Bhuj, and Mahan-Sipat lines, as well as higher energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities. ALSO READ: Adani Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 85% to Rs 474 cr Ebitda, the company said, rose six per cent to Rs 1,831 crore for the quarter due to strong revenue growth, EPC income in transmission, treasury income, and steady regulated Ebitda in AEML. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation. Segment-wise, AESL said the under-construction transmission pipeline increased to Rs 54,761 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 17,000 crore earlier. The near-term tendering pipeline for this segment, AESL said, was upwards of Rs 61,000 crore. The company also noted it was the lowest bidder in the cancelled smart metering tender of 8.2 million meters in Tamil Nadu and will take part in the rebidding. The state reportedly cancelled the tender over "high costs."