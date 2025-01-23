Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Adani Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 85% to Rs 474 cr

Adani Green Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 85% to Rs 474 cr

Revenue from power supply rose to Rs 1,993 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,765 crore in the same period year ago

Adani Green Ltd

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 256 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday posted over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore for December quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 256 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing. 

Revenue from power supply rose to Rs 1,993 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,765 crore in the same period year ago.

"We are steadily developing the world's largest RE plant in Khavda, Gujarat as well as large-scale plants in Rajasthan and other sites, supported by well-aligned transmission planning."  "Our updated strategy now includes largescale deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), given significant cost declines in last few quarters," CEO Amit Singh said in a statement.

 

BESS can be deployed relatively quickly and will be crucial in grid integration, supporting rapid renewable growth and complementing the company's existing solar, wind and hydro pumped storage projects, Singh said.  ALSO READ: HPCL Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit increases to Rs 2,543.65 cr

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Ultratech, HPCl, Zee among 59 to post earnings on Jan 23

Adani

Two of the world's largest law firms to defend Adani in US indictment case

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

NTPC, Power Grid, NHPC, other power stocks rise up to 7% in trade today

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Enterprises tests 9-yr trend line support; tech view on group stocks

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy up 7% on arm commissioning 57.2 MW wind power component

Operational capacity of the company increased by 37 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 11,609 MW with new addition of 3,131 MW power plants.

AGEL contributed 15 per cent to the nationwide utility-scale solar and 12 per cent to wind installations in calender year 2024.

Sale of energy increased 23 per cent YoY at 20,108 million units in April- December 2024, backed by robust capacity addition, AGEL stated.

More From This Section

Jonathan Hunt, CEO & Managing Director, Syngene

Syngene International Q3 results: PAT rises 17.6%, revenue up 10.6%

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit increases to Rs 2,543.65 cr

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Net profit falls 17.3% to Rs 1,470 crore

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Q3 results: Profit up 12% at $27.1 mn led by hotel bookings

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 results: Profit up 2.5% at Rs 1,413 cr, revenue rises 16%

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Group Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon