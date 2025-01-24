Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

The TPF is a premier bilateral forum for discussion and resolution of trade and investment issues, and bolster trade relations between the US and India

US India Trade

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Established in 2005, India-United States (US) Trade Policy Forum (TPF) was reconvened in 2021 under the Joe Biden administration, after a four-year hiatus. 
The TPF is a premier bilateral forum for discussion and resolution of trade and investment issues, and bolster trade relations between the US and India. 
Under the Biden administration, TPF was relaunched to resolve trade-related irritants instead of focusing on a comprehensive or a limited free trade agreement (FTA) that was being negotiated earlier. 
As many as three ministerial level annual meetings of the India-US TPF have taken place between November 2021 and January 2024.  
data
 

More From This Section

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh high growth under ousted PM Hasina was 'fake': Interim head Yunus

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon

MDL, ThyssenKrupp invited for Rs 70,000 cr submarine deal negotiations

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

A month after Doval's visit, foreign secy Misri to go to Beijing on Jan 26

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Had brief discussion with Rubio, Waltz on Bangladesh situation: Jaishankar

DRDO laser-based directed energy weapon

DRDO to unveil laser weapon, Pralay missile at Republic Day Parade 2025

Topics : Joe Biden US India relations trade agreements free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon