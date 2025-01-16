Business Standard

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near its territory

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that 10 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected around Taiwan early today.

The MND further revealed that six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "10 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

It added, "6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

On Wednesday, MND detected 24 aircraft from the PLA and six vessels from the PLAN operating around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

According to the MND, 21 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ.

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment. This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both type of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

