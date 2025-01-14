Business Standard

Taiwan reports 10 Chinese aircraft, 4 navy vessels near its territory

It was also noted that five of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) of Taiwan detected ten aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and four naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) near its territory as of 6

It was also noted that five of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The details were shared in a post on X.

"10 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the ministry stated.

 

Earlier, on January 13, the Ministry detected six aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and six naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) as of 6:00 am (UTC+8), with four of the aircraft crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

