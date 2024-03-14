Tejas, Arjun tanks and navy carriers showcase firepower: Watch videos here

In recent days, India has showcased its firepower on land, in the air, and at sea.
India displayed the capabilities of its indigenous defence equipment at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-services firepower exercise, held at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing range on March 12.
As awestruck spectators watched the exercise unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran had become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), belief, and self-pride.
The roar of the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and ALH Mk-IV helicopter filled the air, while the Arjun main battle tank, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, and the Dhanush artillery guns ruled the firing range down below.
With all this firepower on display, you might be wishing you were there. We have the next best thing for you.
The 'Bharat Shakti' highlights video, posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X on March 13, has all of the above and more.
Highlights from 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran. We will keep working towards making India self reliant in the defence sector.
But, while the Indian Army's Arjun tanks fired their guns and the Indian Air Force's Tejas jets shot through the skies, the Indian Navy had a special treat in store for military enthusiasts.
On March 13, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence also posted a video on social media platform X, with breathtaking footage of the Indian Navy's two carriers engaged in simultaneous operations.
The sight of two MiG-29K carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft taking off in tandem from the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Gorgeous shots of these symbols of national power sailing the high seas side by side, and footage of helicopter operations being executed on their decks at night. The video below has all this and more.
Watch | Twin carrier operations by the Indian Navy. March 13, 2024
After successful debut of INS Vikrant & INS Vikramaditya together at #MILAN2024, the duo made a pit stop at the Western Seaboard for #CommandersConference
Such complex operations are testament to India's growing maritime power. pic.twitter.com/PtSXPbnOjv