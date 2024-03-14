Tejas, Arjun tanks and navy carriers showcase firepower: Watch videos here

Indian armed forces in action at 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-services firepower exercise held at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing range on March 12, 2024. Image credit: @adgpi (Social media platform X)

In recent days, India has showcased its firepower on land, in the air, and at sea.

India displayed the capabilities of its indigenous defence equipment at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-services firepower exercise, held at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing range on March 12.

As awestruck spectators watched the exercise unfold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran had become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), belief, and self-pride.





ALSO READ: Tejas crash: LCA has 4X better safety record than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder The roar of the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and ALH Mk-IV helicopter filled the air, while the Arjun main battle tank, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, and the Dhanush artillery guns ruled the firing range down below.

With all this firepower on display, you might be wishing you were there. We have the next best thing for you.

The 'Bharat Shakti' highlights video, posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X on March 13, has all of the above and more.





Highlights from ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran. We will keep working towards making India self reliant in the defence sector. pic.twitter.com/Ui2SI6KhhI March 13, 2024

But, while the Indian Army's Arjun tanks fired their guns and the Indian Air Force's Tejas jets shot through the skies, the Indian Navy had a special treat in store for military enthusiasts.