Wreckage of PNS Ghazi, sunk by INS Vikrant in 1971, found near Vizag coast

The Indian Navy's newly acquired deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) recently located the wreckage of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine that sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam on December 4, 1971, during the India-Pakistan war.

The Indian Navy, at a depth of approximately 100 meters, nearly 2 to 2.5 kilometres off the coast, discovered the Tench-class submarine, which previously served at the USS Diablo in the United States Navy.

The sinking of PNS Ghazi was a significant event during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, which concluded with the establishment of Bangladesh in 1971. The submarine, which had 93 men on board (11 officers and 82 sailors), sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

History of the PNS Ghazi

The sinking of PNS Ghazi stands out as a pivotal moment during the 1971 war. On November 14, 1971, the Pakistani submarine, on lease from the US, embarked from Karachi with the objective of targeting the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command. However, just ten days into its mission, tragedy struck the PNS Ghazi, claiming the lives of all ninety-three officers and sailors on board.

In a bold manoeuvre, the INS Rajput, an ageing World War II destroyer under the command of Lieutenant Inder Singh, was assigned the difficult task of diverting the attention of the PNS Ghazi. Singh, hailing from the village of Aewali in Rohtak district, skillfully sank the enemy submarine before it could reach its destination in Chittagong, East Pakistan, which later emerged as Bangladesh following the war.

Role of Visakhapatnam

The city of Visakhapatnam played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, particularly during the sinking of PNS Ghazi, a pivotal moment in India's decisive military triumph. Pakistan had deployed PNS Ghazi with the mission to lay mines along India's eastern coastline and eliminate INS Vikrant. However, sailing over 4,800 kilometres from Karachi, PNS Ghazi was intercepted and tracked by the Indian Navy's destroyer, INS Rajput, which ultimately resulted in its demise.

Even though the Indian Navy has located the wreckage, it has chosen not to disturb it as a gesture of respect for those who perished in the line of duty, in accordance with the longstanding traditions of the Navy. These wrecks are regarded by Navy personnel as the ultimate resting sites for courageous individuals, and they are left untouched as a solemn tribute.

Other submarines that were discovered

On November 14, 1971, PNS Ghazi embarked on its journey from Karachi, Pakistan, travelling approximately 4,800 kilometres around the Indian peninsula in secrecy before reaching the coast of Visakhapatnam.

In response, India dispatched its destroyer INS Rajput, which successfully sank the Pakistani submarine using depth charges. However, the Pakistani military maintains that PNS Ghazi sank due to accidental explosions.

Interestingly, PNS Ghazi is not the sole submarine to have found its resting place on the floor of the Bay of Bengal near the coast of Visakhapatnam.

During World War II, the Imperial Japanese Navy's (RO-110) submarine met its end off the coast of Rambilli locality in the Vizag district on February 12, 1944. The submarine was sunk by depth charges deployed by HMAS Launceston and HMIS Jumna.

Importance of DSRVs

The procurement of DSRVs in 2018 has empowered the Indian Navy to become part of an exclusive league of nations possessing the capability to conduct rescue operations at depths of up to 650 meters. These vehicles hold significant importance in submarine operations, particularly given the increasing presence of submarines in the Indian Ocean and its neighbouring areas.