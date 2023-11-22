Indian Navy deploys INS Sumedha in Mozambique to boost interoperability

Under the ongoing extended operational deployment to Africa, the Indian naval ship Sumedha reached Maputo, Mozambique on November 21.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "The port call is aimed at strengthening long-standing diplomatic relations, reinforce maritime co-operation and boost interoperability between both the navies. Professional interactions, cross-deck visits, planning conferences and joint EEZ surveillance from November 23-25, 2023 are scheduled during the visit."

The press release further stated that various activities will be undertaken during the port call, which include courtesy calls by the commanding officer on various dignitaries and government officials of Mozambique, including the Navy Commandant, the Mozambique Navy and the Mayor of Maputo City.

India and Mozambique share friendly bilateral relations, share common values of democracy, development and secularism. Both the countries have had regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields. A bilateral defence co-operation is being progressed through regular joint defence working group (JDWG) meetings.

In order to build "bridges of friendship" and strengthen international co-operation with friendly countries, the Indian Navy deploys Indian Naval ships regularly.

INS Sumedha is part of the Indian Navy's eastern fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the flag officer commanding-in-chief, eastern naval command. The ship is equipped with weapon systems, sensors, state-of-art navigation and communication systems/electronic warfare suits.

In the past, INS Sumedha has undertaken various fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) missions in the past.