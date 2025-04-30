Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ten terrorists killed in Balochistan by Pakistan's security forces

Ten terrorists killed in Balochistan by Pakistan's security forces

The terrorists were killed in the Kech and Ziarat districts during a fresh crackdown against militant elements in the province

pakistan Flag

The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's security forces have killed 10 terrorists in two separate incidents in the country's restive Balochistan province, authorities said.

The terrorists were killed in the Kech and Ziarat districts during a fresh crackdown against militant elements in the province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the districts. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

As per details, three terrorists were killed during an operation near Turbat in Kech district. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

 

The ISPR said in a statement that a heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed terrorists.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's family-backed crypto firm courts Pakistan: What's in it for both?

Image via Shutterstock

'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Follow party stance on Pahalgam or face action: Congress warns leaders

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Mother of Shaurya awardee faces deportation as J&K deports 60 Pakistanis

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress urges govt to oppose IMF's $1.3 billion loan consideration to Pak

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who the ISPR said were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and the killing of civilians.

In a separate incident, security forces killed seven terrorists during an operation conducted on intelligence reports in the Choteer area of Ziarat district.

Officials said the targeted operation took place between the Choteer and Sanjavi areas. Armed militants hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated after taking positions.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani confirmed the deaths and said that seven bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ziarat, by security personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

Ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi to head revamped National Security Advisory Board

India-Pakistan

India vs Pakistan military power 2025: Who leads on land, sea and air?

Talisman Sabre

India set to join Australia's biggest military exercise for first time

pakistan Flag

India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

Security forces, police

Pak violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; Indian Army retaliates

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army Balochistan Balochistan violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon