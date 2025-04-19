Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tri-services future warfare course to be held in Delhi from Apr 21 to May 9

Tri-services future warfare course to be held in Delhi from Apr 21 to May 9

The course will be conducted under the aegis of Integrated Defence Staff headquarters and coordinated by the tri-services think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies

This edition features an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The second edition of Tri-services Future Warfare Course for senior military officers will be held at Manekshaw Centre here from April 21 to May 9, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.

The three-week course will focus on how technology impacts war-fighting, "necessitating a re-look at the thinking, concepts, doctrines, strategies and tactics, techniques and procedures," it said.

The course will be conducted under the aegis of Integrated Defence Staff headquarters and coordinated by the tri-services think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

This edition features an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations, the statement said.

 

"Building on the success of the first course held in September 2024, this expanded three-week programme continues the vision of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan to prepare officers for the complex challenges of modern warfare," the statement said.

"The course maintains its rank-agnostic approach, albeit with an enhanced and diverse participation," it added.

"The course will align operational priorities with the capabilities of the indigenous defence industry and enable a free-flowing discussion on the various facets of modern and futuristic war fighting," it said.

The participating officers will range from major generals to majors and their equivalent officers from other services, along with representatives from other departments under the Ministry of Defence including Defence Research and Development Organisation, and defence industry incorporating start-ups, MSMEs, Defence PSUs and private industry, the statement said.

"This second edition continues the larger mission of making the armed forces 'future ready' fostering jointness and integration among the Services and developing strategic leaders equipped to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of modern warfare," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

