Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

The move has been taken to check terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tribunal set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Saturday confirmed the Centre's decision to impose a five-year ban on the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir.
The one-member tribunal of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta was constituted under the stringent anti-terror law in January to assess whether there was "sufficient cause" behind the imposition of the ban.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) was declared outlawed for five years by the government under the UAPA on December 27, 2023 on account of being involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in the Union Territory.
Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was declared outlawed for five years on December 31, 2023. The organisation was banned for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and advocate Rajat Nair represented the government before the tribunal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu Kashmir crisis Terrorism terror attacks Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon